More info released on Bowie man allegedly linked to car burglaries

Arrest affidavits are providing more details into the arrest of a Bowie man who’s possibly linked to a string of car burglaries.

Christopher Adam Reed is accused of breaking into a car at Allen’s Express Lube and a home.

Bowie police said surveillance video from Allen’s Express on Wednesday showed a white male walking in the alley where an employee’s vehicle was located.

The car owner said someone had gotten into his car and took his wallet, debit card, gift card and $7 dollars in cash.

The man said his nephew’s pickup, which was parked nearby, was also burglarized and a wallet and checks were missing.

Another man said his car had been broken into after going to the Bowie mission and Dairy Queen on June 3.

He said he and his wife’s medication worth more than $1,000 were stolen, along with a digital camera.

Reed is charged with the car burglary and Bowie police said more charges could be pending.