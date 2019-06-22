More information available on Fountaingate Apartment shooting

News
Posted: / Updated:

Correction: The victim was not 20-years-old as previously stated by Wichita Falls Police officials. The victim is 30-year-old Garrett Clary.

UPDATE 12:52 P.M – One person has died following a shooting incident that took place at Fountaingate Apartments on June 21. Garrett Clary, 30, passed away from his injuries. The case is still actively open and under investigation.

More information is available regarding the police presence at Fountaingate Apartments Friday night about 9:30 p.m.

At one point there were nine units on scene.

Wichita Falls Police Department Sgt. Hart said there is a victim with gunshot wounds to the head inside one of the apartments.

The victim is still alive as far as they know, and police are investigating the scene to learn how this happened.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don’t Miss

Word Twister
First 103 Degree Day Contest
Auto Racing Challenge
Nurses Among Us
Talking Texoma
Buy Local Texoma
Tuesday's Child

Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News