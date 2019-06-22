More information available on Fountaingate Apartment shooting

Correction: The victim was not 20-years-old as previously stated by Wichita Falls Police officials. The victim is 30-year-old Garrett Clary.

UPDATE 12:52 P.M – One person has died following a shooting incident that took place at Fountaingate Apartments on June 21. Garrett Clary, 30, passed away from his injuries. The case is still actively open and under investigation.

More information is available regarding the police presence at Fountaingate Apartments Friday night about 9:30 p.m.

At one point there were nine units on scene.

Wichita Falls Police Department Sgt. Hart said there is a victim with gunshot wounds to the head inside one of the apartments.

The victim is still alive as far as they know, and police are investigating the scene to learn how this happened.