More K-Mart and Sears stores are on the chopping block

(KFDX/KJTL) — More K-Mart and Sears stores are on the chopping block.

Nearly 100 additional Sears and K-Mart locations will close their doors by mid-December or sooner.

The announcement comes just weeks after the two retailers’ parent company announced that 26 stores would close in late October.

Earlier this year, a former Sears CEO struck a deal to keep Sears out of bankruptcy and continue operating about 400 locations.

The company hasn’t released an official list of stores that are closing in this latest round.

Liquidation sales are expected to begin later this month.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

