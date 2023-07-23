WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)—High pressure will remain the main force and focus in determining our weather for the coming days, with little relief in sight. High temperatures soar into the triple digits once again, while overnight lows will be in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Futurecast

Little change is expected as the ridge of high pressure will likely remain the dominant force, especially as we are heading into August. Tonight’s lows will be in the upper 70s, while tomorrow’s highs will range from 102-107 with heat index values adding a few degrees, obviously, making it feel even hotter than what it actually will be!