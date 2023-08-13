WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)—We are a little less than 2 weeks away from the Hotter ‘N Hell Hundred and organizers say they need the community’s help when it comes to Sag-Wagon drivers this year.

Sag Wagons are the support and gear vehicles for cyclists during the rides. Founder of the Hotter ‘N Hell Roby Christie says since this hot and dry weather we’re having has sparked many grassfires, as a precaution he wants to be sure there are enough Sag-Wagon drivers for the rides this year, in case our firefighters get called out to a fire on ride day.

“For the last 42 years I’ve had a wonderful opportunity to work with volunteers that care about the community but over that whole time I’ve worked with volunteer fireman and they have filled more than half of the Sag-Wagon positions that we’ve used every year for the last 35 years,” he said, “This year has been a bad year for firefighters and those volunteer firefighters have a heart to work hard and they care about their community but there’s only so much a body can stand so were trying to get more Sag Wagon drivers from the community to fill in the gaps and if there is a wildfire on Hotter ‘N Hell weekend our riders are not gonna be left out there unable to get in and if there are road closures then were gonna have to double up and get everybody off the roads and back to town,” Christie said.

In order to become a Sag-Wagon driver just text your name, email and phone number to (940)-781-8547. The help would be greatly appreciated.