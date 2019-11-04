More than 400 Oklahoma inmates walking out of prison doors

News
Posted: / Updated:

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt, left, poses for a selfie with Joy Block, right, of Tulsa, Okla., following a news conference to announce that Oklahoma will release more than 400 inmates after the board approved what they say is the largest single-day mass commutation in U.S. history, Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, in Oklahoma City. Block is the founder of Walters Way Regaining Your Life Foundation, a Tulsa re-entry program for offenders. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — More than 400 inmates are walking out the doors of prisons across Oklahoma as part of what state officials say is the largest single-day mass commutation in U.S. history.

Monday’s release of inmates, all with convictions for low-level drug and property crimes, resulted from a bill signed by new Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt. The bill retroactively applied misdemeanor sentences for simple drug possession and low-level property crimes that state voters approved in 2016.

Stitt has made reducing Oklahoma’s highest-in-the-nation incarceration rate one of his top priorities and has appointed reform-minded members to the state’s Pardon and Parole Board.

The board last week considered 814 cases and recommended 527 inmates for commutation. However, 65 are being held on detainers, leaving about 462 inmates to be released on Monday.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Lawsuit: Fertility doctor used own sperm to impregnate patients

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lawsuit: Fertility doctor used own sperm to impregnate patients"

High School Hit: Student accused in murder-for-hire plot

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School Hit: Student accused in murder-for-hire plot"

WF man commissions artist to paint life-size canvases of US presidents

Thumbnail for the video titled "WF man commissions artist to paint life-size canvases of US presidents"

Fast Food Emergency: 911 Call Ends With Happy Meal Delivery

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fast Food Emergency: 911 Call Ends With Happy Meal Delivery"

VITA Volunteers needed

Thumbnail for the video titled "VITA Volunteers needed"

Wichita and Archer County Chase

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wichita and Archer County Chase"

Birthdays 11-4-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthdays 11-4-19"

OK Open carry injunction

Thumbnail for the video titled "OK Open carry injunction"

Oklahoma mass prison release

Thumbnail for the video titled "Oklahoma mass prison release"

Annual coat drive

Thumbnail for the video titled "Annual coat drive"

Wichita and Archer Co. deputies reportedly involved in chase

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wichita and Archer Co. deputies reportedly involved in chase"

Semi accident under investigation

Thumbnail for the video titled "Semi accident under investigation"