Mother accused of running over 3-year-old son

Lexus Stagg charged with criminally negligent homicide after playing ‘Chicken’ with her children

HOUSTON (KFDX/KJTL) – A mother was charged Thursday after investigators originally said she accidentally ran over her 3-year-old son earlier this month.

Lexus Stagg, 26, was charged with criminally negligent homicide in connection with the June 11 incident at the Westchase Grand Apartments in Houston.

Police said on the night of the crash, Stagg accidentally ran over Lord Renfro while backing out of a parking spot.

Surveillance video tells another story.

Investigators said it shows Stagg behind the wheel of a white Lincoln Navigator, which is in the apartment complex parking lot next to a swimming pool. Investigators said she was watching her children play in the parking lot.

Stagg quickly reverses about 100 feet. The three children are seen running toward the front of the SUV. Stagg then drives forward into the path of her three children.

The two older children were able to get out of the way, but 3-year-old Lord was not.

Investigators said Stagg later admitted she was playing a game with the children.

“She was playing dodge with young children in a 5,600-pound car. The 3-year-old didn’t know that they were playing a game of dodge with a 5,600-pound car and was run over,” said Sean Teare, head prosecutor of vehicular crimes for the Harris County District Attorney’s Office.

Stagg did not show visible signs of intoxication, police said.

Harris County District Clerk records show Stagg made her $1,500 bond. She is due back in court Monday.

Lord’s funeral is set for Saturday.