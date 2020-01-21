Mother admits to killing three kids found dead in Phoenix home, police say

PHOENIX (KFDX/KJTL/ NBC) — The mother of three children found dead in a Phoenix home has admitted to killing them and was arrested, police said Tuesday.

The children, a 3-year-old boy, a 2-year-old girl and a 7-month-old girl, were found unresponsive Monday after police were called to the home, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

Officers tried to revive the children, but couldn’t. They were all pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the mother, father and another adult relative were in the home at the time. On Tuesday, the 22-year-old mother admitted that she killed the children, police said. She recently moved to Arizona from Oklahoma.

Police initially said the bodies showed no signs of trauma. Causes of death have not yet been determined.

The other relative in the home told authorities that the three children had been sick earlier Monday.