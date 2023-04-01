WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Authorities have arrested a mother and son after the son, an employee at a hospital, allegedly wrote prescriptions for his mother to a local pharmacy to be filled.

Christine Denise Smith and Jason Christopher Schobert were arrested by police for alleged prescription medication fraud.

According to the arrest warrants, in January 2023, Special Agents from the Texas Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigation Division, conduct an investigation after they discovered fraudulent prescriptions had allegedly been called into a Wichita Falls pharmacy by Schobert on Nov. 14, 2022. Three medications, Alprazolam, Tramadol, and Testosterone Cypionate.

The alleged prescription fraud was discovered by a doctor while reviewing a patient’s prescription history. When questioned, the patient, later identified as Smith, said she had gone to a hospital and was prescribed the medications.

A doctor at the hospital said Smith was never seen at the hospital, and he did not prescribe or give permission to prescribe the medication.

According to the arrest warrant, Schobert was employed at a hospital at the time and the patient, Smith, was later discovered to be Schobert’s mother.

During a post-Miranda interview, Schobert denied calling in the prescriptions but admitted to picking them up from the pharmacy and giving them to Smith. He said Smith knew the medications were obtained using fraudulent prescriptions.

The investigation also discovered Smith enlisted two other individuals to obtain additional amounts of controlled substance refills. Both Smith and Schobert were charged with fraudulent intent to obtain controlled substances.

Their bonds were set at $25,000. Schobert was released after posting bond.