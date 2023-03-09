WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls mother and her 10-year-old son take refuge in a locked bathroom until police arrive after they say a man came in their apartment and assaulted them.

Ricardo Collins is charged with burglary in the Wednesday, March 8, 2023, incident. Police responded to a duplex apartment in the 400 block of North Rosewood around 6:20 pm.

The resident said she knew Collins, but they were not in a relationship, and he had never lived there. She said Collins came in through the unlocked front door and her son told him he needed to leave.

She said this caused Collins to rush her son and hit him in the shoulder. She said she then tried to push Collins out, and he grabbed her by the hair and began hitting her in the face.

She said she broke free and she and her son ran to the bathroom, and Collins picked up and threw an entertainment center at them but missed. She said she locked the bathroom door, and they stayed in there until police arrived.