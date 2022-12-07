WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls mother has been arrested after she and her children tested positive for meth.

(Wichita County Jail booking photo)

According to the arrest warrant, on Aug. 25. 2022, Child Protective Service contacted the Wichita Falls Police Department about an open case involving a mother, Ashley Bray, and her two children, ages 2, and 4.

The CPS worker said Bray and her children tested positive for methamphetamine and provided a copy of the drug test results.

A certified copy of the results confirmed the positive results provided by the CPS worker. A warrant was issued, and Bray was arrested on Tuesday, Dec. 6. She is charged with two counts of Abandoning or Endangering a Child. Her bond was set at $40,000.