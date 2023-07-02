WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)—A battle of the boundary continues along a stationary front that is lingering across southern Oklahoma and North Texas. The near term trend shows temperatures will be rising above average as warm air appears to have a more pronounced push from the south compared to the northly flow. Hopefully, everyone continues to hydrate!

10 Day Temperature Trend Graphic

In the meantime, slight chances of showers and thunderstorms will linger off and on throughout the week as weak disturbances in the atmosphere continue to push through the area, as well as what outflow boundaries may be created by collapsing storms that may develop.

Thunderstorm Outlook Graphic

HAPPY INDEPENDENCE DAY EVERYONE! BE SAFE!

7-Day Forecast Graphic