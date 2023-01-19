BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL) — The mother of a boy who was examined at his elementary school and found to have bruises on his stomach and arms has pleaded guilty to injury to a child.

Ashley McCleskey’s plea deal was for 5 years probation and a $750 fine. The agreement also states she is to have no contact with the victim.

She was arrested by Burkburnett police in 2021 after police and CPS investigators said she used a belt to hit her son multiple times in the stomach and arms.

The police report stated the child’s grandmother first called police about the boy’s injuries.

Detectives and CPS investigators went to the boy’s school to interview and examined him, and said the boy told them his mother hit him multiple times with a belt in his stomach area and arms. Police said they found significant bluish-purplish bruising on his stomach and left arm.



The boy said it happened two days before when his mother was dropping him off at his father’s home. The father took the boy to Patsy’s House for a forensic interview, where he made the same allegations.

Records show Mcclesky is a licensed vocational nurse and the Texas Board of Nursing notified the Wichita County District Clerk’s office to provide copies of the original affidavit, indictment, and when final, the judgment, sentence and order of probation.