Mother sentenced in connection to daughter, 1, testing positive for meth

BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL)—The mother of a 1-year-old girl has pleaded guilty and has been sentenced in connection to that child’s testing positive for meth.

Kellie Jean McCloskey, 34, of Burkburnett pleaded guilty to one count of child endangerment.

McCloskey was sentenced to 5 years community supervision, deferred 45 days in jail and a $1,500 fine.

Burkburnett police officers were contacted by Child Protective Services in November 2018 after they obtained an order for removal of the child from her parents.

Officers said both parents tested positive for meth and marijuana through hair samples that were also done on the infant who tested positive for meth as well.