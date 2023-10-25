WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A motion has been filed to have judge removed from Maxie Green’s case.

A well known Wichita Falls bail bondsman’s legal fight over his bonding license waits for possible resolution through the mediation process, another hitch has been thrown into the battle which could delay that resolution.

The Wichita County District Attorney’s Office civil attorney representing the County Bail Bond Board has filed to have 89th District Judge Charles Barnard recused from the case due to possible conflicts of interest, and have the case assigned to another judge.

In June, the Bond Board voted to revoke Green’s license after Green was charged with soliciting bonds from inmates while he was in jail on a charge of hindering a law enforcement officer trying to arrest Green’s girlfriend.



The recusal motion was filed after Green’s attorney filed a motion for a temporary injunction against the board’s action.

The motion states that Barnard reportedly served on the bail bond board in 2018 and would have reviewed Green’s license applications. It states in that capacity Barnard would have learned an “inordinate” amount of information on Green’s business and personal matters. The motion claims for that reason, Barnard’s impartiality might reasonably be questioned.



The motion’s second basis for recusal states Barnard is represented by the D.A. civil division in a separate suit filed by an inmate. It adds that the attorney in that office who represents the bail bond board assisted in the other case.