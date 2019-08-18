Motorcycle rally revvs up donations for community organizations

SEYMOUR (KFDX/KJTL) — Named after a Shooter Jenning’s country song, the 8th annual Busted in Baylor County event is a fundraiser benefiting the local Relay For Life and Meals On Wheels.

More than 1,500 people and 200 motorcycles came out to this year’s motorcycle rally where food trucks, live bands, games and vendors are set up around the motorcycle rides.

Held every third weekend in August, the founder of the event said because of the amount of work that goes into it, they’ll start prepping for next year starting now and they’re looking to make the event even bigger before they reach their tenth anniversary.

“We start immediately working on it. Main thing is you have to hire bands and you have to get contracts for those folks done early. We have to choose who we wanna give our money to. There’s just a lot of groundwork that takes place, you know with our small numbers, so we start pretty quick,” Busted in Baylor County Preident and Founder Jon Hrncirik said.

“We’re also looking at maybe bringing in, maybe a Texas country artist, somebody that’s a, you know, a main-liner. We kind of waited till year 10 on that, well we’ve had great support this year so we might have to move it up to year nine,” Hrncirik said.

Hrncirik also said their goal each year is to raise at least $10,000 for the charities selected for the event as well as members of the community that may also be battling cancer. He said at least $5,000 of that was raised Thursday night alone.