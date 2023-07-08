WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A motorcycle rider was hospitalized following an accident Saturday morning.

According to Wichita Falls Police, just before 10 a.m., officers and emergency medics responded to the scene of a motorcycle accident on East Central Freeway near Hammond Road.

Police said the motorcyclist was northbound on the freeway when he lost control and crashed into a concrete drainage ditch. The victim was found in the ditch, with his motorcycle several yards away. He was transported to United Regional Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the victim had a helmet, but he wasn’t wearing it. Traffic was briefly diverted while officers investigated the crash scene.