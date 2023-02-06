WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah (KTVX) – A motorcyclist fell 40-50 feet off a cliff and was found by authorities after his smartwatch sent a crash alert, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say the man was riding a motorcycle near the Warner Valley area of Washington County on Saturday when he reportedly fell off a cliff. His watch then alerted officers of the crash and search and rescue crews, deputies, and a Life Flight helicopter were all dispatched to rescue him.

Officers found the man and stabilized him before transporting him to a hospital, where he was being treated for serious injuries. While he was found in critical condition, officials say he is expected to recover.

Officers respond to smartwatch alert after man falls off cliff on his motorcycle. (Courtesy of Washington County Sheriff’s Office)

His identity and details regarding the fall have not yet been released.

The type of smartwatch the man was wearing is unclear, but the latest models of the Apple Watch and iPhone have an alert feature called Crash Detection.

According to Apple, the feature is “designed to detect severe car crashes—such as front-impact, side-impact, and rear-end collisions, and rollovers—involving sedans, minivans, SUVs, pickup trucks, and other passenger cars.”

When a crash happens, the Apple Watch “chimes and taps your wrist, and checks in with you on the screen,” Apple says.