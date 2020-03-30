Mourning at a distance

Losing a loved one is a tragic time for any family, but adding restrictions due to the coronavirus can make it even tougher for relatives and friends to mourn their loss.

“This is really unprecedented in funeral service,” said Dennis Pavley, Director of the Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral home in Oregon, Ohio.

His funeral home is now offering online services in an effort to comply with social distancing orders.

Creative Video Imagery owner Mike Jameson usually live-streams local high school sports, but after a family member suddenly passed away in a tragic accident last week, his relatives came to him with a different request.

He set up two cameras that feed a live stream through the website to allow friends and family to participate in the service.

Now he’s helping other grieving families mourn their loss from home.

