Movie features historical Fort Belknap

GRAHAM (KFDX/KJTL)—A Texoma historical site is making its way to the big screen for the first time ever.

“The Showdown on the Brazos” is a movie that follows a couple of Texas Rangers who have been commissioned to clean up the town of Brazos that has been taken over by an outlaw gang. Director, writer and actor Bill Foster is an Olney native who said he was looking for a fort for the movie that is set in 1880s Texas.

“We were looking for a fort that would make a place like a town where the two Texas Rangers could come in and buy supplies, and so I thought of Fort Belknap, and we drove out there, and it’s just beautiful and met all of the criteria, in my mind it did,” Foster said.

About a year ago, Foster called the Fort Belknap director Jim Hammond with his idea of filming a couple of scenes there.

“Most of the phone calls that I get that aren’t related to wanting to book a family reunion or what hours we have and stuff like that, most of the calls I get are people researching stuff like that,” Hammond said. “So, this was kind of the most unusual.”

Convention and Visitors Bureau Manager in Graham Grant Ingram said having a movie filmed there will help with visitors.

“It’s a great opportunity for the city of Graham for Young County to really get out there and let everybody know that we have such an unbelievable asset here in our backyard,” Ingram said.

The name Fort Belknap has been mentioned in several movies and books but no scenes have ever been filmed there.

“That’s really exciting to be the very first one to film a movie there,” Foster said. “I would have assumed there were other movies as pretty of a place it is and prominent Texas history that it is, there would have been one already filmed there. But, I feel very honored to be the first movie filmed at Fort Belknap.”

While it’s the first movie filmed at Fort Belknap, Hammonds, Ingram and Foster said they hope it won’t be the last.

Foster said he hopes to have the movie ready for the festivals in late fall or early spring.