WICHITA FALLS, TX (KFDX/KJTL) — Job seekers in Wichita Falls will have an opportunity to have spot interviews and job offers in Wichita Falls.
The Wichita Falls MPEC will host a food and beverage job fair Wednesday, May 31, 2023, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. inside Room 1 of the Ray Clymer Exhibit Hall.
The event center is looking to hire team members for various positions which include concessions, bar service and catering.
There will be on-the-spot job offers for qualified applicants.
Food and beverage attendants make $13.39 per hour plus tip pool payout.
No experience is required as there will be on-the-job training for those who are hired.
You can visit The City of Wichita Falls website to apply for positions ahead of the job fair.