WICHITA FALLS, TX (KFDX/KJTL) — Job seekers in Wichita Falls will have an opportunity to have spot interviews and job offers in Wichita Falls.

The Wichita Falls MPEC will host a food and beverage job fair Wednesday, May 31, 2023, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. inside Room 1 of the Ray Clymer Exhibit Hall.

The event center is looking to hire team members for various positions which include concessions, bar service and catering.

There will be on-the-spot job offers for qualified applicants.

Food and beverage attendants make $13.39 per hour plus tip pool payout.

No experience is required as there will be on-the-job training for those who are hired.

You can visit The City of Wichita Falls website to apply for positions ahead of the job fair.