MSNBC, The Washington Post to co-host November Democratic presidential primary debate

(NBC)— On Tuesday, DNC announced that MSNBC and The Washington Post will co-host the fifth Democratic presidential primary debate in Georgia on November 20.

The debate will also be carried live on Urban One. The deadline for qualifying polls and donations for the November debate will be November 13 at 11:59 p.m.

Venue, format and moderators will be announced at a later date. 

The debate will air live exclusively on MSNBC, and livestream across NBC News and MSNBC digital platforms on the web, mobile and connected TVs and on The Washington Post web and mobile apps.

In addition to Urban One, the debate will also be available in audio through SiriusXM Channel 118, and TuneIn. Broadcast partners are fully committed to providing accessible communications for deaf and disabled audiences as well. 

