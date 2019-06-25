MSU earns national recognition for fundraising campaign

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)

Midwestern State University has earned a national Circle of Excellence Award from the Council for Advancement and Support of Education for its work performed on the MSU Texas: Boundless Opportunities fundraising campaign.

The MSU Texas Boundless Opportunity fundraising campaign earned silver level recognition in the Emerging Programs category.

Each year through its Circle of Excellence program, CASE recognizes institutions whose staff members advance their institutions through innovative, inspiring and creative ideas.

This year, CASE received 2,856 entries from members from 20 countries.

“This award is a testament to the dedication and work of our advancement staff and consulting partners,” said President Suzanne Shipley. “With the launch of our comprehensive campaign, we have made great strides in reconfiguring our fundraising programs. I am extremely proud of all who have made this accomplishment possible.”

The comprehensive campaign is a $50 million, seven-year effort that reflects an increase in dollars raised and the broadening of the donor base. The momentum and planning of the comprehensive campaign has yielded significant results from a small staff that leverages new and existing opportunities to engage with alumni, donors, students, regents, faculty, staff, community supporters, foundations and corporations.

The $50 million goal was met in the first 29 months of the campaign. In 2017-18 fiscal year, the university broke the record for total gifts and pledges with $32.8 million.

At the time of the entry, 5,123 donors had made 8,667 gifts to the campaign.