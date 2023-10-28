WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— Alongside all the homecoming excitement, Midwestern State University handed out awards to distinguished alums.

The ceremony gave awards to the Arther F. Beyer distinguished alumnus. They recognized alums from the 6 Academic Colleges. MSU also distributed the Gold Award and the 2023 Spirit Award, an award given to a graduate of the last decade. The Spirit Award goes to the most enthusiastic graduate who continues to bleed maroon and gold and support the university post-graduation.

Floyd Moore was this year’s recipient of the Gold Award, which recognizes the outstanding accomplishments of a recent graduate. This year’s recipient of the Spirit Award was Rickey Santellana.

“I’m just very honored. I will tell you, in college, I met so many great professors, and I came from a small, small area,” Santellana said. “There’s only one reason that I’m here today, and that’s because the good Lord had a plan to get me here,” Santellana also mentioned.

Additionally, MSU handed out awards from their six academic departments.