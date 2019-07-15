MSU nursing students to assist in ‘Stop the Bleed’ training

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) —With over 2500 individuals in Wichita County already trained from the ‘Stop the Bleed’ program, United Regional is teaming up with MSU Texas nursing students to prepare even more individuals to deal with emergencies and information that can be essential to saving a life.

“A lot of times when you’re injured, you don’t have time for first responders to get there, it’s that first person that’s on the scene that can do the most amount of good,” United Regional Trauma Outreach Coordinator Laura Pressler said. “So that’s what’s so important for this class, all individuals need to be empowered to act and stop bleeding if it’s life-threatening.”

This is the first year United Regional has involved nursing students at MSU Texas in teaching the ‘Stop the Bleed’ program, and its something they said benefits the community and the future nurses.

“We try to take advantage of every opportunity to collaborate with our local area service providers and it’s an excellent opportunity for students to practice their skills and provide community education,” MSU Texas Wilson School of Nursing Assistant Faculty Member Stephanie Baker said.

That education will include the proper techniques to stop an active bleed.

“If someone’s injured in any way, first we teach them to put pressure on the wound, how to pack wounds in case the bleeding doesn’t stop and what to use to pack them. And we also teach them how to apply tourniquets if necessary,” Pressler said. “In this class we also teach them what they need to have in their car and in their home to be able to stop active bleeding in case an accident does happen.”

The free seminar will be next Thursday July 25th from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. in room 101 of the Dillard College of Business Building at MSU Texas.

To register for the ‘Stop the Bleed’ training, call 940-764-8570 or 800-982-9799. If you’d like training for a group, church, family, ect., contact Laura Pressler at 940-764-3088.