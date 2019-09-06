MSU officials excited for Centennial Hall grand opening Friday

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials at Midwestern State University are excited for their students to take advantage of the new health sciences and human services building.

Students have already started attending classes at Centennial Hall but Thursday members of the media were able to receive a tour of the new building. Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs James Johnston said it is exciting to see this final product after four and a half years of work.

“This is state of the art,” Johnston said. “A couple of the machines here are leading edge of the technology. So, most of the hospitals around here they will see this type of equipment.”

The grand opening is Friday at 3:30 p.m. on the first floor of Centennial Hall.