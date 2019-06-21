MSU professor’s daughter sentenced to probation after stealing drugs, money with mother’s key

An MSU professor’s daughter is sentenced to three years of probation after using her mother’s keys to get into her office to steal money and drugs.

A detective interviewed Abby Lee Debois in November and said she admitted to taking her mother’s keys to get into the office after MSU police began investigating a theft the month before.

She said at first she was after her mother’s prescription drugs, but after they were all used, she searched other desks.

Police officers said she found a locked cash box and broke the lock and took $80 to buy drugs, used them all, came back the same night and took another $1,300. They said while some of the cash was used for more drugs, Debois lost the rest of it at a casino.

