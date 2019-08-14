MSU Radiology professors train on new equipment for fall

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — When classes get rolling for Midwestern State University students in a couple of weeks, some students will have some new toys to play with throughout the semester.

MSU Assistant Professor of Radiology Jessyca Wagner said she is excited to get the ball rolling with the new equipment in the Shimadzu School of Radiological Sciences.

“I think sometimes they look and say well ‘you haven’t been in the field in a few years,’ but now we have the most high-tech equipment here,” Wagner said. “We had our own personal training on it, so I think they’ll be more confident in what we teach them because they know we’ve learned it ourselves.”

Wagner and other instructors were trained on the new high-tech equipment on Wednesday as they prepare for the new academic year.

“It’s just gonna add another level of comprehension and understanding for them that I think is invaluable,” Wagner said.

“The last thing the public wants is a student working on them, x-raying them, positioning them, taking care of them, without having experience in that,” Interim Chair of Radiological Sciences Dr. Beth Veale said.

Wagner said the biggest obstacle for students is they struggle to learn the concepts in class because there was not a way to demonstrate certain things before, but now, that will change.

“What’s right is everything that comes out of the books and all the perfect positions and then what’s real are real patients,” Veale said. “What this does for us is bring right and real together so that our students learn exactly what they need to do and are ready to do it when they go to clinical.”

Both Veale and Wagner agree that many students don’t get these opportunities and they are grateful their students will.

“I hope this will allow other facilities to see what’s capable and give our students as they go out and become techs a better understanding and better respect for the field so we can increase patient care,” Wagner said.

Respiratory care students also have some new simulations to work with as well.

The grand opening for the Centennial Hall will be on Sept. 6.