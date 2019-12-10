MSU students pitch marketing ideas to representatives with Chevrolet

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — MSU marketing students were busy pitching their marketing strategy to Chevrolet in Wichita Falls and Lawton Monday.

10 students were given the opportunity to make their pitch to representatives with Chevy, showing what they’ve done over the past few weeks to promote the all-new 2019 Chevy Blazer.

From surveys to contests even showing a commercial they shot themselves for their marketing campaign.

Associate Professor of Marketing Phil Wilson says this gives the students the chance to bring the campus and Wichita Falls community together.