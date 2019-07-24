MSU Texas graduate named President of world’s largest Radiologic science association

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The world’s largest radiologic science association elevated Midwestern State graduate Stephanie Johnston to the position of President at the American Society of Radiologic Technologists’ during their annual meeting in June.

Johnston is a mammographer for Solis Mammography of Wichita Falls. She received her undergraduate degrees from New Mexico State University and finished her graduate degree from MSU Texas (2009).

Johnston, of Holliday, began her one-year term as president following the 2019 ASRT Annual Governance and House of Delegates Meeting. She previously served as ASRT president-elect.

“When my term is finished next year, I’m confident we’ll be a more united organization that fosters diversity and renews our dedication to providing exceptional care to all patients,” Johnston said.

ASRT represents health care professionals who perform medical imaging procedures or plan and deliver radiation therapy.