MSU Texas Homecoming

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Join Midwestern State University for Homecoming Week and be apart of the first MSU Texas Film Festival.

Homecoming is October 13 through 19, 2019.

Every year, students exchange opposing university T-shirts, for an MSU bonfire shirt. The shirts the students donate are placed on the wooden pallets to light up the night at the bonfire.

Bonfire T-shirt exchange began Monday at 8 a.m. Students can exchange shirts all week Monday through Friday until 5 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 19. Students can exchange shirts in the Clark Student Center room 194.

Student organizations compete throughout the week in various events and activities.

The first homecoming event is none other than the lip-sync competition. The lip-sync competition was held at 9:30 at D.L. Ligon Coliseum Monday night.

Following the lip-sync was Mustangs Madness. Mustangs Madness is an event held at the D.L. Ligon Coliseum where students, faculty, and staff welcome the men and women’s basketball teams.

From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, students crowded the atrium for a homecoming photo booth. Later that evening, students gathered for an evening with Kari Byron, television host of Mythbusters and crash test girl, as part of the Artist-Lecture Series.

Wednesday, students gathered for an all-school picnic, celebrating MSU’s very own mascot, Maverick. Maverick celebrated his 13th birthday party at the Sunwatcher plaza with food and fun for all.

The first ever MSU Texas Film Festival will be held Wednesday night. The top 10 videos will be shown on the big screen at 7 p.m. in the Legacy Hall Courtyard. For more information or to enter your student film, please click here.

Thursday night at 7 students will cheer on the Mustangs at Stang Park as the women’s soccer team takes on Oklahoma Christian. Following that game, students will gather at the Clark Student Center Comanche Suites for Cinema Trivia at 9:30 p.m.

Friday is the busiest day of all. With the Golden Grads Alumni Brunch, honoring the class of 1969 at the Clark Student Center Kiowa at 10:30 a.m.

The bonfire T-shirt exchange ends at 5 p.m.

From 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. the community gathers for the annual Fish Fry put on by the Kiowa Kooks.

The Kiowa Kooks began as an affiliate of the Alumni Association. They were formerly known as the Ex-Students Association, formed to cook for the annual homecoming Fish Fry. The fish fry is $10, unless on a meal plan.

Friday, October 18, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., cheer on your favorite MSU Texas organization as they sail across the water with only cardboard and duct tape keeping them from sinking into Sikes Lake.

Following the cardboard boat race, the Cheer Alumni Social and Open Gym begins at 7:30 p.m. at the D.L Ligon Coliseum, Don Flatt Gym.

Friday, October 18, from 9 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., join in for the annual Homecoming Bonfire in front of the Daniel Building. The Bonfire will begin with a torchlight parade around campus to the Bonfire site.

Once the students reach the bonfire destination, located on the Nocona Trail South Parking Lot at 9:15 p.m., the students participate in a pep rally before the bonfire begins.

For MSU’s full homecoming schedule, click here.