MSU Texas police department running more efficiently with new reporting system

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Thanks to an $86,000 state grant obtained in 2018, Midwestern State University Police are among state departments upgrading to a new report system, replacing the system that’s been in use by police officers across the nation for almost 100 years now.

The state of Texas is now moving toward what’s called the National Incident Based Reporting System, or NIBRS, and Police Chief Patrick Coggins is glad MSU Texas is among the police departments in the state moving forward.

“The ability to get this funding was very instrumental in allowing us to keep up with the times and keep up with our peers in that regard,” Coggins said.

The system in place before was used as a way for police to categorize seven types of crimes in their jurisdictions and report that information to the FBI. Police would report those statistics to the FBI so they could determine crime and demographic statistics for all areas in the state. Those reports as well as daily crime reports will be made easier with the new system.

“Add a picture, we can put documents, warrants, citations, things like that, can be attached right to the report and you don’t have to actually go physically into the records room to pull the shuck and pull everything out and spread it on the table,” MSU Texas Police Sergeant Joe Snyder said. “This way it’s right there at your fingertips.”

Now with an easier system to use, officers hope this is another step towards becoming a safer campus.