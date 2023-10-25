WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— Midwestern State University has a department that has rested at the forefront of respiratory therapy education for three decades.

The “Take Me Home Conference” will be hosted by MSU Texas on Friday, October 27 in collaboration with the United Regional Health Care System. The event will also show gratitude to respiratory therapists in honor of Respiratory Care Week.

The affair will also host Jennifer Anderson, EdD, RRT, RRT-NPS, a doctor with the program who is a Fellow of the American Association for Respiratory Care (AARC). This award was established in 1998 to recognize those individuals who have made a profound and lasting contribution to the respiratory care profession and the AARC.

“We are so excited to celebrate 30 years of respiratory therapy here at MSU, so we decided to give back to respiratory therapists. We are offering a free Continuing Education Conference (CEC), and we are so excited we have 75 people signed up, including many alums from the program, “Anderson said.

This week is homecoming week at Midwestern State University, which means many alums from the department will attend Friday’s event. The MSU faculty, staff, and students are excited to connect and celebrate with former students and other respiratory therapists.

Respiratory therapy is a specialty concerned with treating, managing, and caring for the patient’s breathing. A respiratory therapist is a licensed specialist trained in caring for patients with heart and lung disorders. Respiratory therapists work in hospitals, transitional care facilities, nursing homes, home health agencies, children’s hospitals, physician’s offices, and transport.

MSU established its Respiratory Care Department in 1993. The department will host a free continuing education conference for respiratory therapists from 7:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Friday, October 27, 2023, at Centennial Hall.