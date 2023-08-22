WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Students were welcomed back to Midwestern State University on Tuesday, August 22, 2023, during the campus’ annual move-in day.

“We are so excited to welcome this class of students back to campus to Wichita Falls,” the Director of Residence Life & Housing, Kristi Schulte, said. “We work all summer with our partners, facilities, grounds, campus police and campus enrollment to be able to welcome students back in the fall.”

This year MSU is projected to have more students on campus due to a higher enrollment rate, something many of the students are excited about.

Sophomore nursing student and student leader Madison Barnett said it was great to see so many new faces and all fun to help students move into their dorms.

MSU encourages students to live on campus because it can be affordable, convenient and engaging for everyone.

“It’s always a fun time and there’s a lot of energy on campus,” Schulte said. “We’re super excited to have everyone here.”

Move-in day will be followed by a welcome-back event and an ice cream social to get the party going. Visit their Facebook page for more information.