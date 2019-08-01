MSU, WF city officials work to possibly remove Sikes Lake weir

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Changes could be coming to Sikes Lake after a board meeting Thursday.

The Midwestern State Board of Regents met for about three hours discussing a variety of topics including the possible removal of the weir at Sikes Lake.

“It was installed to be able to have a higher elevation water on the north side than the south side,” Vice President of Facilities Services Kyle Owen said. “Over the years, at least eight to nine years, it’s had issues with the water leaking underneath. In 2011, you can see it had a pretty good flow underneath it.”

Director of Public Works Russell Schreiber said if it were removed, it would help the city with flooding.

“Our analysis shows that if we can remove it, then that would certainly help the drainage in the area off of Quail Creek,” Schreiber said. “It would reduce the flooding of Midwestern Pkwy upstream of Quail Creek.”

The fix to the flooding is substantial.

“The 100-year flood elevation could be reduced by as much as a couple of feet,” Schreiber said. “We see that as a fairly significant impact.”

The recommendation to the board was to allow the city to remove the weir, knowing it may result in portions of the north lake silt being exposed during the summer months. Schreiber said he believes it needs to be a team effort.

“We want to work with MSU on the long term solution for that Sikes Lake dam,” Schreiber said.

The hope is by the next meeting in November, they can come to an agreement on what to do with the weir.

Some other pros of removing the weir include: