Electra (KFDX/KJTL) — In 1985, a four-story cross was erected on the site of Mt. Carmel Cemetery in Haynesville, 5 miles north of Electra.

The cross had always been seen as a beacon of faith and hope to both communities but had fallen into disrepair the past few years, but now the cross shines again in Mount Caramel Cemetery.

After several years of restoration, congregations of many churches from the area joined together in unity for a dedication ceremony for the new and improved cross.

Father Joseph Moreno noted that this cross can now continue to serve as a beacon of light and hope for all those who see it.

“You know, darkness is falling again in the world,” said Moreno. “That happens throughout history. This is a beacon of hope, a beacon of light, that the light of Christ is alive and will live and will continue to live in Electra until the end of time.”

During the ceremony, the father went on to bless the cross with incense, holy water and said a prayer of protection to ensure the cross will continue to stand strong.

The four-story beacon of hope can be seen from as far as Route 287, shining light on all those who enter the city.