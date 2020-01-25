Multiple agencies respond to law enforcement officer-involved shooting in San Angelo

Friday night, multiple agencies are responding to a law enforcement involved shooting near Van Buren and W Houston Harte.

The Texas DPS, Tom Green County Sherrif’s Office, and San Angelo Police as well as SAFD are responding to the scene.

Heavy police is on the scene along the frontage road on W. Houston Harte. SAPD says that law enforcement agencies will be on scene for the next several hours.

SAPD Communications Officer Tracy Piatt-Fox says that there is no danger to the community from this incident.

This is a developing story and we are working to get you more information as it becomes available.

