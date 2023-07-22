Multiple agencies are working the scene of a grass fire near Sheppard Access Road and Airport Drive. Photo credit: Chris Walker/KFDX

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Multiple agencies are on the scene of a grass and structure fire in Wichita Falls.

Around 1 p.m., Wichita Falls Fire Department was called to Sheppard Access Road and Airport Drive about a structure fire. Arriving on scene, multiple grass fires and a structure near Burkburnett Road was on fire.

Sheppard Fire, Wichita Falls Police and Wichita County Deputies were called to assist on the scene. A portion of the area is closed while firefighters fight the fire.

The Texas Forest Service is responding to assist.

Sitck with Texoma’s Homepage as we gather more information.