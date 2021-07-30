Multiple dog food brands recalled over substance that could harm your pet

(WTAJ) — Multiple dog food brands have been recalled due to possible high levels of a by-product that can be harmful to pets if consumed in large quantities.
According to a release, Sunshine Mills, Inc. issued a voluntary recall of some dog food under the brands Triumph, Evolve, Wild Harvest, Nurture Farms, Pure Being and Elm.
The food may contain potentially high levels of aflatoxin, a naturally occurring by-product from the mold Aspergillus flavus that can grow on pet food ingredients such as corn, peanuts and other grains, according to the Food and Drug Administration.
The affected products were distributed in retail stores nationally. Retailers who received the recalled lots have been contacted and asked to pull them from their inventory and shelves. They include the following:
|Product Name
|Size
|Lot Codes
|UPC Code
|TRIUMPH® WILD SPIRIT CRAFT
DOG FOOD DEBONED CHICKEN &
BROWN RICE RECIPE
|3.5 lbs.
|Best if used By 11 Feb 2022
Lot: TD2 11/Feb/2021
|073657 008736
|TRIUMPH® WILD SPIRIT CRAFT
DOG FOOD DEBONED CHICKEN &
BROWN RICE RECIPE
|30 lbs.
|Best if used By 11 Feb 2022
Lot: TA2 11/Feb/2021
|073657 008750
|EVOLVE® CLASSIC SUPER
PREMIUM FOOD FOR DOGS
DEBONED CHICKEN & BROWN
RICE RECIPE
|15 lbs.
|Best if used By 11 Feb 2022
Lot: TA1 11/Feb/2021
Best if used By 11 Feb 2022
Lot: TA2 11/Feb/2021
|073657 380320
|WILD HARVEST® PREMIUM DOG
FOOD CHICKEN & BROWN RICE
RECIPE
|14 lbs.
|Best if used By 11 Feb 2022
Lot: TA2 11/Feb/2021
|711535 509523
|NURTURE FARMS® NATURAL
DOG FOOD DEBONED CHICKEN &
BROWN RICE RECIPE
|15 lbs.
|Best if used By 11 Feb 2022
Lot: TA2 11/Feb/2021
|070155 113597
|EVOLVE® CLASSIC SUPER
PREMIUM FOOD FOR DOGS
DEBONED CHICKEN & BROWN
RICE RECIPE
|30 lbs.
|Best if used By 11 Feb 2022
Lot: TA2 11/Feb/2021
|073657 380313
|HEART TO TAIL PURE BEING®
NATURAL DOG FOOD DEBONED
CHICKEN & BROWN RICE RECIPE
|5 lbs.
|Best if used By 11 Feb 2022
Lot: TD2 11/Feb/2021
|4099100129441
|ELM PET FOODS NATURALS
CHICKEN & RICE RECIPE DOG
FOOD
|40 lbs.
|Best if used By 11 Feb 2022
Lot: TA1 11/Feb/2021
|070155 225221
No illnesses have been reported to date, but Sunshine Mills, Inc. chose to issue the recall as a precaution. If any pets show symptoms of illness after consuming the recalled products, they should be seen immediately by a veterinarian.
Symptoms include sluggishness or lethargy combined with a reluctance to eat, vomiting, yellowish tint to the eyes or gums, and diarrhea.
Anyone who purchased the recalled products should stop using them and may return the unused portion to the place of purchase for a full refund.
Consumers may contact Sunshine Mills, Inc. customer service at (800) 705-2111 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. CT, Monday through Friday, or by email at customer.service@sunshinemills.com for additional information.