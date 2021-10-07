Multiple units respond to a reported wreck near Harrold truck stop

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Multiple units responded to a reported two-vehicle wreck in Harrold.

Around 3:48 p.m., October 7, police were called to the scene for a reported wreck in front of the Harrold truck stop on Highway 287.

According to officials a truck hauling a trailer was exiting the truck stop when the sedan struck it about midway down the trailer.

According to a witness on the scene, the sedan went under the trailer and there was a loud boom.

Occupants in the sedan were transported to a nearby hospital according to Sherriff’s Deputy on the scene.

Injuries are unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as we gather more information.

