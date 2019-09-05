Pets perish in Harrison Apartments Fire

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls firefighters responded to a fire at The Harrison Apartments Wednesday night.

First responders were called out to the 2100 block of Virginia Drive about 8:31 p.m.

Upon arrival, they discovered fire venting through a lower front window of one of the two story buildings.

According to officials on scene, the fire started on the first floor but quickly spread to the second floor.

The resident said the family was sitting on the back porch when one of the children told the adults they smelled smoke inside the apartment.

The occupant told firefighters he ran inside and found smoke coming from the corner of a bed.

The family evacuated the residence, but was only able to save one of their dogs.

Another dog and a cat died in the fire.

WFFD ruled the fire was set unintentionally between a mattress and a night stand.

The apartment complex had the entrances blocked off as officials handled the fire.

The Red Cross was called to assist the victims.