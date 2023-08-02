KNOX COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — What started out as a normal Wednesday in the small town of Munday, quickly took a frightening turn, after human remains were found at a home in the 200 block of West Cisco Road.

“It wasn’t the first time I came out and looked out over there and saw law officers,” A neighbor said.

Residents of West Cisco said this home had been a hot spot in terms of crime for years now, but nothing as serious as what took place Wednesday, DPS and law enforcement finding human remains on the property.

“I was getting up, getting ready to go to my doctor’s appointment, and I walked out and this street was blocked. There were a couple of police cars parked there. The city was here, Texas DPS, the county, pretty much everybody,” a neighbor said.

He said officers arrived around 7:00 a.m. Wednesday morning and stayed for hours. Other witnesses say the remains may have been retrieved from a well behind a home, but not much has been confirmed at this time. what we do know is this kind of thing is unusual for this small town, and has residents concerned.

“That’s why a lot of people live here. To raise their kids is because it’s nice and quiet, it’s a small town and everybody knows everybody, and like anything it has its plusses and its minuses.”

Now, residents wait for answers.

DPS Sergeant Juan Gutierrez passed along a statement from Sergeant Marc Couch that reads “The Texas Rangers are investigating the discovery of human remains in Knox County. This is an ongoing investigation and further information will be released when it becomes available,”.

