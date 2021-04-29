Murder suspect granted lower bond

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A suspect in a shooting murder that was caught on camera on Austin St last summer gets a lower bond, almost nine months since being jailed.

The court-appointed attorney for 69-year-old Jimmy Wilson asked the judge to lower his $500,000 bond to $100,000 for which he or his family might be able to secure a bail bond.

But then Wilson asked the judge to set it even lower, at $50,000, because he said he is broke and he can’t expect his ex-wife to help out.

Under strenuous objection by the prosecutor for any lower bond, Judge Charles Barnard agreed to lower it to $350,000 with conditions if posted. Wilson must be under a curfew unless working and also pay for and wear a 24-hour ankle monitor.

The defense had argued that Wilson has been jailed since august of last year, and with COVID-19 delaying trials, it could be a year or even two years before his trial occurs, and she argued for a more reasonable bond that he might be able to post.

The prosecutor argued that due to the nature of the crime and Wilson’s prior record, the risk to the community required a high bond.

When she asked Wilson if he had previously served time for an attempted murder Wilson said no, he had not been convicted or arrested for that, though court records show otherwise.

Wilson said he has had no prior arrests since getting out of prison. Wilson was on parole at the time of his arrest.

Records show he has been sent to prison five times and has had 32 criminal cases filed, 14 of them felonies.

The victim in this alleged murder, 62-year-old James Walsh, was found lying in a vacant lot on Austin St near the plantation apartments the night of July 31 last year.

The arrest affidavit states a witness told officers Walsh was shot at his home next door to the plantation apartments.

He said they had been working on a bike on the porch when Wilson pulled up in a car and said, “tell Felicia to get out here,” and Walsh told him she was not there.

The witness said Wilson pulled a gun and fired once at Walsh, then walked to the porch and shot Walsh again at point-blank range.

Police say surveillance video from Faith Mission corroborates everything the witness said.

Wilson was arrested in Clay County after the shooting.