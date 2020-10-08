Murder suspect, James May back in Wichita Co. jail

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls murder suspect is returned from Oklahoma and booked into Wichita County jail today with a $1 million bond.

James May, 32, has been charged with the murder of William Wright, 34, whose body was found outside a home on Hamlin Avenue on Aug. 25.

May was arrested in Duncan the next night after police got a Crime Stoppers tip, then he was transferred to Cotton County for previous charges there and held there until he was returned to Wichita County, Thursday, Oct. 8.

He also has an aggravated robbery charge filed that allegedly happened about one year ago.

Police officers had responded to Hamlin Avenue earlier the morning Wright’s body was found to check out a report of gunshots, but failed to find anything.

The body was found about five hours later in the yard.

May has more than 20 arrests in Wichita County, including thefts, evading and assault.

He also was convicted for theft of a painted horse which was later found cut up in an apartment.