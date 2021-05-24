Music festivals are back! Here’s what’s happening in 2021

(NEXSTAR) — After more than a year devoid of music festivals, many of the large musical gatherings are back for 2021.
From San Francisco’s Outside Lands to Tennessee’s beloved Bonnaroo, here’s what’s slated for the year:
- Austin City Limits Festival — Austin, Texas (October 1-3, 8-10)
- Bonnaroo — Manchester, Tennessee (September 2-5)
- BottleRock — Napa, California (September 3-5)
- Electric Zoo — New York City (September 3-5)
- Essence Festival of Culture — Virtual (June 25-27, July 2-4)
- The Governors Ball — New York City (September 24-26)
- Pitchfork Music Festival — Chicago, Illinois (September 10-12)
- New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival — New Orleans, Louisiana (October 8-17)
- Outside Lands — San Francisco, California (October 29-31)