Music, memories of Don Larson fill Stick’s Place as Larsonfest breaks fundraising record for CASA

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Music and memories filled Stick’s Place this weekend in honor of a local man who passed away last year.

“Larsonfest” is a music festival featuring more than 25 bands. All proceeds go to Court Appointed Special Advocates, better known as CASA.

Before Sunday’s count, “Larsonfest” has raised more than $15,000. That’s $5,000 more than last year.

You can hear the music before you even walk in the door, and once you do, you’ll quickly learn who it’s for.

The late Don Larson who was a large supporter of music in Wichita Falls.

“You didn’t know him, but he would greet you like he knew you already, it’s like an old friend you never knew you had, that was Don,” Larsonfest co-founder Brandon Mundt said. “We wanna all be Don, we all wanna be as good of a man as he was.”

All ticket and t-shirt sales go towards CASA. An organization that helps kids who can’t help themselves.

“It’s able to help our volunteers go visit their children, the foster children that are all over the state of Texas, it allows them to develop and maintain that in-depth relationship with them because a lot of our foster children they need that one-on-one connection,” CASA executive director James Bodling said.

Brandon and Ericka Mundt are co-founders of Larsonfest. Erica now works for CASA. A job and passion she found after year one of the music festival.

“A lot of our musicians, friends, people that we know, if you look back at their childhood, they could have benefitted from a CASA back then,” CASA volunteer coordinator and Larsonfest co-founder Erica Mundt said. “The awareness is now pulling up and so when we started Larsonfest, I became aware and it just kinda turned into this thing that was very passionate for me.”

Larson passed away last April and although he may not be at Larsonfest physically, his friends believe he’s not too far away.

“Last year when we were doing this, we all at a certain time could sense his presence so we all feel him watching us and I think he’s really happy up there in Heaven watching us down here,” Brandon Mundt said.

Gone, but certainly not forgotten. The music continues to play as Larson listens in from a different seat this time.

Larson’s family drove in from Wisconsin and Denton for Larsonfest.

They’re still in the process of counting the money raised this weekend.

We’ll have those totals for you on Monday.