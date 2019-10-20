Mystery Art Fest Exhibit, Auction gives creative twist to gallery

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Folks in Texoma are getting the chance to purchase original pieces of art by local Artisans, but the artist behind the work? Well, that’s to remain a mystery.

More than 230 pieces of art by 69 different artists ranging from beginning to professional artists are available for purchase in the 16th annual Mystery Art Fest Exhibit and Auction, even including 39 pieces from children under the age of 17.

With a variety of styles, media and subject matter, the only requirement for the artists was to provide an 8 x 10 piece of art without their name on it.

For three weeks, the art is displayed at the Kemp Center for the Arts before the auction, and gallery manager Kristine Thueson said the exhibit and auction is a great learning experience both for the artists and buyers.

“Some artists, it’s the first time they’ve ever exhibited in a gallery,” Thueson said. “It gives our more professional and advanced artists an opportunity to do something a little different and experiment. Then it gives new purchasers of art a first-time chance to buy an original piece of art.” ‘

The auction for the artwork will be next Friday at 6:30 p.m. starting with one hour of a silent auction then leading into the live auction event at 8 p.m.

All proceeds from the auction will go directly to fund the varying gallery exhibits provided by the local arts council.