Mystery art fest runs from October 4 through October 25. Mystery art is an annual exhibit and auction of artwork by local and regional artists.

The artwork is donated by the artist and their name is hidden and becomes a mystery. On the first day of the exhibit, the artwork is judged and awards are given.

The artwork is then displayed in the Northlight gallery for 3 weeks. At the end of the exhibit, the artwork is auctioned at mystery art fest auction night.

Three weeks of free events in the gallery.

Artwork entry deadline: September 4 at 5:00 p.m. (The kemp)

Mystery art fest live auction: October 25, 2019

Date:

Exhibit open now through October 25

The auction event is October 25

Place:

The kemp, 1300 Lamar street

Time: Exhibit open 7 days a week. Auction event 6:30 p.m. October 25

Cost: Free