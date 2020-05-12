Naked man interrupts church service, then overdoses on drugs

(CNN) — Police said their quick action saved a man who overdosed on drugs during a church service in Maine.

He was caught on camera running completely naked into the church in Skowhegan on Sunday.

As Morgan Sturdivant reports, officers then used anti-opioid medication to save his life.

It’s safe to say no one in the audience at the Sunday service at life church in Skowhegan was ready for this.

“It was definitely something that was a little bit nerve-wracking. Something that you cannot prepare for,” Pastor at Life Church John Davis said.

It was their second-week holding parking lot services per the governor’s order, and Pastor John Davis said all members of the church were in their cars when they heard sirens

“As I was standing up near the stage, I saw someone coming very quickly and then drove into our church driveway at a rapid pace. (butted to) He jumped out while it was still rolling. It rolled into one of the vehicles that was parked in the parking lot. When he got out was when the big surprise came as he absolutely had no clothes on with all of the parishioners sitting in awkward silence,” Davis said.

Skowhegan police said Thomas Bouchard, 37, had taken his mother’s car without her permission.

“But in prior to taking the vehicle here, he had completely stripped off his clothes and then jump behind the wheel,” Skowhegan Police Chief David Bucknam said.

Police said Bouchard led them on a chase that ended when he pulled into the church parking lot and ran naked into the church.

“He was flipping chairs. An assistant pastor was there. Our assistant pastor was there, and he began to hear him pray as if he was saying, ‘Father, forgive me.’ They gave him two shots of Narcan, and then he died, according to the police on my platform,” Davis said.

“It took three doses of Naloxone to get him revived and breathing on his own. It was terrifying for both the officers, and I’m sure it was terrifying for Mr. Bouchard himself,” Bucknam said.

“Do I think this was an intentional incident? Not a chance. The man was looking for a place to hide. My hope for him and those that are suffering right now is that they would find peace, find strength, find help. (butted to) This was Mother’s Day. A Mother’s Day that we will never forget,” Davis said.

Bouchard was taken to the hospital after the incident and later transferred to jail.

He was arraigned on Monday, when his bail was set at $1,000.