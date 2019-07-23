Breaking News
Naked man shown on surveillance camera buying coffee in VT shop

by: Nathaniel Reed

BENNINGTON, Vt. (WPTZ) — Customers at a country store in Bennington, Vermont got a lot more than they bargained for last week when one customer decided to shop naked.

The store’s security cameras captured the moment the nude man from Pennsylvania casually walked into the store and ordered a coffee.

Ryan Hassett, who owns the store, said his 19-year-old daughter was working at the register, and stayed calm throughout the interaction.

“He asked where was a good place to go swimming, she directed him to a swimming area, he paid for his coffee and out the door he went,” said Hassett.

Though it’s not illegal to be naked in public in Bennington, Hassett hopes there won’t be a wave of nude customers.

